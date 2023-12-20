ECU signs 20 players on national signing day, Tarboro's Lewis in the group

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day Wednesday for football players all over the country.

ESPN has NC State’s class ranked 30th and Duke 46th. 247 sports has UNC ranked 25th. The Heels brought in 27 players. It is their largest class in over a decade.

ECU brings in 20 players. 18 freshman and two junior college offensive lineman.

“Putting this together throughout the summer and the fall. I just feel really, really good about the quality of players. This is a really high end talent class. But, feel equally as good about the character and just the families that are joining us today,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I can’t wait to get them here. 8 of them will be mid-year enrollees. They will be here the first week of January. The first key pieces added to our current roster for next year’s football team.”

Tarboro senior Omar Lewis one of those 20 to sign with East Carolina. Lewis played quarterback, return man, and safety for the Vikings helping them win four straight regional championships and two state championships over his four year career. He gathered with friends, family, and coaches at the high school to celebrate realizing his college football dream.

“Special you know. I thank the man above of course. I thank my family, the coaches, the players and the experience the past four years,” says Tarboro senior Omar Lewis, “You know to stay home. Stay close so family can go to the game.”

“You know wanted to be here. He never waivered on that. He did the work he had to do so he could graduate early. So he will be a mid-year enrollee,” said Houston, “Once he gets into the weight room with big John and the crew mid-january he may be doubting some stuff but he’s going to be a big joker now. He has got a long frame.”

Coach Houston said he will further discuss the transfer commits who have shared they are transferring to ECU on social media when allowed.

