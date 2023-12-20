Advertise With Us
ECU football gets signed National Letter of Intent from Kentucky high school quarterback Hodge

“The coaching staff, the fan base, they support their college football.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s National football Signing Day on Wednesday but ECU landed some Power 5 transfers on Tuesday. NC State wide receiver Anthony Smith and South Carolina wide receiver O’Mega Blake on offense. On defense, Missouri linebacker Dameon Wilson committed to transfer in.

Joining Michigan State transfer Katin Houser in the incoming ECU quarterbacks group is Kentucky high school senior Cole Hodge. The 6 foot 2, three-star recruit signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday. He was recruited by a few other programs like App State, Memphis, and Army according to recruiting websites. He led his team to a 14-1 record and won the state championship in their 3A class. Hodge threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship game. His brother Connor, a junior wide receiver, is also committed to ECU.

“Oh, it’s so special. You know, just being there with him is going to mean everything. We’re really close and just had a great year this year, and trying to have great years at East Carolina,” says ECU commit Cole Hodge, “The coaching staff, the fan base, they support their college football. It means a lot down there. It’s a college town. It’s an awesome place. The coaching staff believes in me.”

Head Coach Mike Houston is holding his signing day press conference tomorrow at 1 PM to discuss the incoming players like Cole. We will have more on National Signing Day Wednesday night.

