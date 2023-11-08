Advertise With Us
Man accused of broadcasting false reports over emergency channels

Jacob Landis
Jacob Landis(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is accused of broadcasting fake reports over emergency radio channels.

Deputies on Monday charged Jacob Landis with communicating threats, interference with emergency communications, and false reports to police.

The arrest came after deputies raided the man’s home on Tupelo Trail in the Brices Creek area.

The 28-year-old Landis was booked into jail and has a November 30th court date on the charges.

