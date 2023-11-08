Man accused of broadcasting false reports over emergency channels

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is accused of broadcasting fake reports over emergency radio channels.

Deputies on Monday charged Jacob Landis with communicating threats, interference with emergency communications, and false reports to police.

The arrest came after deputies raided the man’s home on Tupelo Trail in the Brices Creek area.

The 28-year-old Landis was booked into jail and has a November 30th court date on the charges.

