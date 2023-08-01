Mini grocery store in Washington aims to fight food insecurity

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Miracle Meals on River Road in Washington was formed to help eastern Carolina families who are feeling the pain of high grocery bills.

“It helps me and my family out because sometimes I struggle, and it’s hard. I do struggle every day, and so when I don’t have anything, I come here, and they help us out,” said Shopper, Barbara Penny.

Penny and many others in the community say they have been blessed by the nonprofit that acts as a mini grocery store.

Shoppers are only asked to donate two dollars a month. The store was the creation of Bishop Samuel Jones, Junior head of Purpose of God Ministries.

“When the recession hit, I stepped outside of my headquarters building, and I asked the lord why can’t some things be free? I had no idea that all this would birth into existence in less than eight months,” said Jones.

With the rising prices in the economy, the ministry is looking for some extra help.

“We do solicit help. Any distributor out they’re wanna give us free food to help us out, produce, also furnishings. Always we can furniture clothes it does matter what you have if its a bathroom door or if it’s a commode people need it,” said Jones.

The help doesn’t stop at Miracle Meals. Just down the road, you’ll find the Share Shop, where you can find anything from plates to clothes and even furniture. It’s a true Share Shop as community members not only find new things for themselves but donate what they don’t need anymore.

“Matter of fact, I brought stuff yesterday and today and donated it for folks to be able to use it,” said Shopper, Verna Davis.

Jones says he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“This is my joy. This is my paycheck to see people get what they need and be happy,” said Jones.

The Share Shop is open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Miracle Meals is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If someone is looking to donate household items, you can donate every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Share Shop and donate food during the same hours at the Miracle Meals building.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.