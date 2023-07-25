Former South Central star Trace Baker makes JUCO season pay off by earning spot with UNCW baseball program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central pitcher Trace Baker went the junior college path after high school. It has worked wonders for him. He is set to join the UNC Wilmington baseball roster next month. We feature Trace in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I didn’t have the offers I wanted out of high school. I viewed it as somewhere to develop myself, somewhere I was wanted,” says soon-to-be UNC Wilmington pitcher Trace Baker, “Somewhere that would allow me to get more playing time than I would at a four-year school as a freshman.”

Former South Central baseball standout Trace Baker went to Catawba Valley Community College this season and threw 57.1 innings. The most on his team.

“In high school, you are able to get away with some things you are not at the junior college level,” says Baker, “Figuring out what works for me and developing a routine. Then attacking based on what my strengths are.”

Baker went 7-3 in 12 starts. Trace struck out 53 to 28 walks and he added a slider to his pitches.

“I didn’t really have a slider in high school,” says Baker, “Something I’m hoping to improve on and get better at for this coming year.”

Trace was also a big hitter as a senior for South Central but now he is sticking to pitching.

“I just pitched. I had one at-bat in the fall and struck out on three pitches,” Trace says, “So that was it for me.”

Baker’s work on the mound got him noticed and later offered by the coaching staff at UNC Wilmington.

“I was playing in the fall and they came and watched me. I came on a visit and I knew it was the one right away. I’m super excited about it,” says Baker, “They just want me to be a guy who can come in and contribute. I just want to come in and help the team.”

Trace has changed his whole diet and worked hard to get stronger. Baker is proof if you work hard and never stop chasing your dreams they often come true.

“When I was a freshman in high school I threw 70 miles per hour. You are not getting many college looks throwing 70 MPH,” says Baker, “It has just been developing a process and falling in love with that process. Trusting God’s plan for me. Getting better. Developing.”

Trace says he is excited for the chance to come to face ECU with UNCW and get to play in front of his family and friends in Greenville again.

