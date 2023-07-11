Sports Spotlight: Winterville 12U Cal Ripken State Champion Baseball Team ends 12-year Regional drought

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville U12 Cal Ripken Baseball All-Stars are heading to their regional tournament next week to represent the east.

We feature their team in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Easiest coaching job of my life. I stayed out of their way, called a bunt every now and then,” says Winterville head coach Mark Alexander, “But for the most part, these kids kind of took care of the rest.”

For the first time in 12 years the Winterville 12U team won the Cal Ripken Eastern North Carolina State title.

“Felt good because I haven’t really ever won something like that before,” says Winterville player Trystan Whited.

“I couldn’t believe it,” says Winterville player Jacob Hannam, “I never thought it would come.”

The all-star group is preparing to compete for the regional title next week in Arlington, Virginia.

“I’m kind of nervous,” says Hannam, “I hope we win. I know they are going to be tough.”

They got some extra motivation on Monday from ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin.

“Sometimes I will just catch a game just flip through the channels to find it,” says Hannam, “Most of the time ECU wins.”

“I love to watch ECU and stuff,” said Whited.

A great group of young ballplayers who love the game.

“I want to be in the MLB like my favorite player Josh Bell for the Guardians,” says Whited.

“We were playing tee ball and I just liked it,” says Hannam, “I always got inside-the-park home runs in Ayden so just liked it ever since.”

Easy to root for local kids like them as they hope for a shot at a world series for their age group.

“From the small ones to the big ones, they all love each other,” says Alexander, “They get together outside of baseball and it’s just a really great group of kids. I have been really fortunate to stand on the sidelines and watch them.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.