Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Winds, Coastal Impacts Expected.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the unofficial start to summer rolls in, so does the raindrops across our area.

We continue to deal with an area of low pressure that is generating several showers and isolated storms from the Sandhills to the Crystal Coast. Some of these rainbands have produced locally heavy rainfall at times, and it does remain a risk at least over the next day or so, as moisture surges in from the south. Gusty winds and rip currents will remain a concern, as well as onshore breezes juxtaposed along barrier islands and sounds from Topsail Island to the Pamlico Sound. This could set the stage for treacherous conditions, including coastal flooding along the Neuse River, inlets and sounds.

There’s a Coastal Flooding Advisory for East Carteret and Beaufort counties along with the Pamlico, Pungo Rivers and adjacent tidal creeks through 10 a.m. on Sunday. There’s also a Coastal Flooding Warning in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven counties as well as areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks through Sunday at 2 a.m.

Showers and downpours could linger into Sunday morning before things try to dry out the rest of the day. Rain chances remain lower on Memorial Day so don’t completely cancel outdoor plans. There’s a narrow window late tonight and early Sunday we may have to watch for a strong storm or two.

