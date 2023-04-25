Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges after police said there was a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.

Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that Damion Sutton and Jordan Edwards have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Hunter said that police got a call Tuesday afternoon to The Madison Apartments on Hyde Drive for a shooting.

Investigators said they are still looking into a motive but that the pair are believed to have shot at each other during an argument.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

