Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges after police said there was a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.
Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that Damion Sutton and Jordan Edwards have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Hunter said that police got a call Tuesday afternoon to The Madison Apartments on Hyde Drive for a shooting.
Investigators said they are still looking into a motive but that the pair are believed to have shot at each other during an argument.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.