Pitt County Alzheimer’s community listening session happening today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will partner with ECU Health and the North Carolina AARP to host a Pitt County Alzheimer’s community listening session Tuesday afternoon.

The session is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease and discuss their experiences and needs.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. The Alzheimer’s listening session takes place from 2 to 4 P.M. At the ECU Health Science Building.

