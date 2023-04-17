Serious crash closes major Greenville highway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway just outside of Greenville is shut down after a serious three-vehicle crash just before lunch.

The crash has closed all lanes of Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Church.

It involved a pickup truck that landed on its top, a car on its side, and another with heavy front-end damage.

All lanes of the highway have been closed. (WITN)

Greenville Fire-Rescue says one of their engines was there right when the crash happened. They say five people were injured, two with serious injuries.

One person in one of the cars was trapped inside for about 10 minutes.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

