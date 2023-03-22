Lenoir County residents with outstanding warrants arrested on drug charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two people in Lenoir County with outstanding warrants were arrested on multiple drug charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Candace Coston and Mark Mann.

Coston had warrants for meth charges. When they arrested her they say they found more meth and she now faces additional charges.

Mann was taken into custody for an outstanding order for arrest. When he was searched, detectives say they found heroin, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

He was also charged with felony possession of heroin and carrying a concealed gun.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.