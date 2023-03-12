Hindu Temple in Eastern Carolina city celebrates traditions of Holi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is typically celebrated at the beginning of spring to show love for Indian gods, Radha and Krishna.

“Color is a very important aspect of life; it’s kind of a melody, and when we tune into the melody, we tune into the aspect of the Lord,” Kumar Rajnish, a volunteer priest.

Today, a Hindu temple kept the tradition going by worshiping as a community, better known as puja.

“Also, it’s about connecting with the Lord in the heart itself,” said Rajnish.

The worship was followed by a cultural program to teach others about the traditions performed on Holi.

“It’s about bringing people together, bringing the different cultures together, bringing unity and diversity,” said Rajnish.

Two ECU students even showcased Indian tradition through dance performances.

“We don’t really get the opportunity anymore because we’re four hours away from home, so it’s nice to be able to come in and just pray and celebrate everything,” said Arya Shah, a performer.

Following the performances, there is typically the throwing of colors on each other, with each color showcasing its own meaning. While Holi was celebrated on March 8th this year, the Hindu temple typically celebrates it the weekend after as a community.

