NC Secretary of State holds small business roundtable in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Coastal Carolina Community College Tuesday and hosted a roundtable for small business owners, economic developers, and small business advocates.

The college helped Brian Vinciguerra get his business off the ground seven years ago.

Vinciguerra, the owner of Cracked It! Escape Games, told us, “We came to the small business center, got a little bit of education and opened 45 days from the time we did our first escape room to the time we opened in business.”

The Coastal Carolina Community College Small Business Center is a valuable tool for small business owners just like Vinciguerra.

Elaine Marshall, Secretary of State of North Carolina said,“Our mission and our challenge is to give each of these new businesses and the ones before them every opportunity for success.”

Another one of those opportunities is Marshall’s new Rural RISE NC initiative, which puts crucial resources in the hands of business creators early on to set them up for success.

Marshall stated, “In 2022, Onslow County was home to 2,029 new business creations. In 2021, there was 1937. So get ready for this. You now have more than tripled in three years. In 2019 there were 658 new ones created, to put that in some context, and while the statewide, there’s been slight moderation in 2022 of less than 4% but Onslow has increased by 5%.”

It is hoped that roundtables like this one will provide the resources for more business creation, to keep those numbers going up.

