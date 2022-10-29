Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The 75-year-old owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th.

The restaurant owner was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.

The sheriff’s office says Justin Paul, 29, and Gerald Don Adams Jr, 50, were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the person, and attempted larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

The restaurant owner suffered injuries to his head and both arms.

According to The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were waiting for him to arrive.

They are currently being held in Brunswick County on a $500,000 secured bond.

