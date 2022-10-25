Pfizer reportedly plans to charge up to $130 for COVID-19 vaccine

(WITN) -As early as next year, getting a covid-19 vaccine will soon come with a price.

According to Drugmaker Pfizer that as government contracts come to an end, possibly by early next year its COVID-19 vaccine will be sold for $110 to $130 per dose.

The Hyde County health director, Luana Gibbs, is encouraging everyone to get free shots now.

“The COVID vaccine is going to be something just like the flu vaccine. It’s going to be something that people will need to do routinely on an annual basis,” Gibbs said. “And with the flu vaccine, you’ll be charged for that.”

According to the CDC, a majority of Eastern Carolina has a low-risk transmission for COVID.

Counties in medium risk include Beaufort Hyde and Pitt. Gibbs says the risk usually has to do with population.

“It’s based on a rate of a population of 100,000 people. Where we really only have 4,900 people in our whole county. When you calculate that, it’s going to show us red versus Wake County or Pitt County where there’s such a high population,” Gibbs said.

One of the many counties with a low risk of transmission, is Beaufort. Their health director, Joy Brock, is encouraging residents to figure out the best course of action for themselves and their loved ones.

“Just like we have in the past, get the annual flu vaccine. We’re doing that right now at the health department. We’re also offering the updated covid boosters and you can get that at the same time,” Brock said.

Pfizer says it anticipates that the Covid-19 vaccine could come with a price as early as the first quarter of next year.

