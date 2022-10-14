Havelock police searching for missing mother, two children

Natasha Jackson, 29
Natasha Jackson, 29
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing woman and her two children.

The Havelock Police Department says Natasha Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home on Shipman Road on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Jackson left the house with her two young children, Lily and Davon Jackson.

Jackson is described as 5′6,” approximately 150 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair. She has a scar in the middle of her forehead. She left in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR, NC license plate: RBX-7482.

The missing woman was seen leaving in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR. The vehicle depicted is not...
The missing woman was seen leaving in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR.

If you have any information, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit your tip here.

