Havelock police searching for missing mother, two children

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for help finding a missing woman and her two children.

The Havelock Police Department says Natasha Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home on Shipman Road on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Jackson left the house with her two young children, Lily and Davon Jackson.

Jackson is described as 5′6,” approximately 150 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair. She has a scar in the middle of her forehead. She left in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR, NC license plate: RBX-7482.

The missing woman was seen leaving in a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR. The vehicle depicted is not the actual vehicle but a close description. (Havelock Police Department)

If you have any information, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit your tip here.

