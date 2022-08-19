Eastern Carolina business raises money for children’s hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina business is asking for the public’s help to raise a large amount of money for a children’s hospital.

Askew’s Ace Hardware is asking people to go and vote for them on their Facebook page in a national competition called the Miracle Bucket Display Contest.

The contest sees who can raise the most money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The top three stores that raise the most money compete against each other for a top prize of $7,500.

“Beyond blessed,” Debby Gibson of the hardware store said. “This year, we had two of our miracle children come in and be part of the event.”

Askew’s raised the money by selling buckets at $5 each and also giving a store discount to people who donated.

All three of the top stores will get money and all of Askew’s money is going to Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Voting ends Friday night at 11:59 p.m. (CT).

