Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant

Ezekiel Stone
Ezekiel Stone(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an infant.

On Friday, Ezekiel Stone, of Richlands, pled guilty to First Degree Statutory Sexual Offense of a Child by Adult and First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s department, back in October 2018, the Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS ) regarding their arrest of another man on child pornography charges. During the investigation, NCIS learned that Stone was sending photos of himself sexually abusing an infant.

On October 23, 2018, detectives searched Stone’s home and took him into custody.

After pleading guilty, Stone was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison.

