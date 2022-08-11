North Carolina Aquarium needs help naming otter pups

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher needs help naming its newest additions.

The three female Asian small-clawed otter pups are ready to be named, and the aquarium is asking for the public’s input.

The pups were born May 21 during a full moon, king tide, and a storm. Their native habitat is Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines. 

They have narrowed it down to four choices to pick from:

  • Stella, Mae, and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan, and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers-the Giant Padma, Anggrek Bulan, the moth orchid, and Melati Putih, the Arabian Jasmine.)
  • Tala, Reyna, and Ula (bright star, queen, and small one)
  • Java, Bali, and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The deadline to vote is August 26 at noon. Click here to vote.

