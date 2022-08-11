North Carolina Aquarium needs help naming otter pups

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher needs help naming its newest additions.

The three female Asian small-clawed otter pups are ready to be named, and the aquarium is asking for the public’s input.

The pups were born May 21 during a full moon, king tide, and a storm. Their native habitat is Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines.

They have narrowed it down to four choices to pick from:

Stella, Mae, and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)

Padma, Bulan, and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers-the Giant Padma, Anggrek Bulan, the moth orchid, and Melati Putih, the Arabian Jasmine.)

Tala, Reyna, and Ula (bright star, queen, and small one)

Java, Bali, and Nusa (Volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The deadline to vote is August 26 at noon. Click here to vote.

