Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.

Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III.

Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a dump truck while making a turn. Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College.

The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when police said the northbound truck tried to make a turn into a business parking lot and hit the motorcycle.

Pike said Fortney was a full-time paramedic in Jones County, a part-time paramedic in Craven County, and an EMS instructor at Lenoir Community College.

Pike remembered Fortney saying “He was an all-around good guy, always made facial expressions that would make you laugh, he was just fun to be around.”

