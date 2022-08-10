Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.

Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III.

Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a dump truck while making a turn. Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College.

The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when police said the northbound truck tried to make a turn into a business parking lot and hit the motorcycle.

Pike said Fortney was a full-time paramedic in Jones County, a part-time paramedic in Craven County, and an EMS instructor at Lenoir Community College.

Pike remembered Fortney saying “He was an all-around good guy, always made facial expressions that would make you laugh, he was just fun to be around.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
The body of Sgt. Matthew Fishman was brought into the cemetery on a horse-drawn caisson this...
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 10th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 10th at 4:30am
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener