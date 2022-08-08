President Biden set to sign PACT act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act Monday.

The PACT act is a long-awaited bill that will expand Veteran Affairs healthcare benefits for those impacted by toxic military burn pits.

The bill also contains benefits for water contamination victims at Camp Lejeune.

The bipartisan bill was passed last week

