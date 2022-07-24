Kinston community event hopes to curb gun violence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are fighting back at a series of gun violence in one Eastern Carolina city by giving people a safe place to have fun.

People in Kinston came out to celebrate the second annual Southeast on Sunday’s event.

It was created as a way to keep the community whole, despite the increase in gun violence and gang-related activity this month.

Southeast on Sunday’s committee member, Lori Karmen, feels that people’s individual actions shouldn’t stop community development especially when law enforcement is protecting.

“Are we going to allow someone else’s personal actions keep us from having a good time? No,” said Karmen. “As you see we are guided by the best, we have KPD out here, we have city officials out here.”

Although it’s only the second year, members of the committee say they hope to continue providing events to create safe environments for everyone.

“We pray that everyone can come together, and have some unity when it comes to gun violence, said Karmen. “We pray for those people, we pray for the families, both sides, who ever is involved, and you keep it moving. You still keep building, keep building your community.”

