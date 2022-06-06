Advertisement

Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon

Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another year of miracle-making here in Eastern Carolina thanks to your generosity!

During 8 hours of fundraising for our 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, we were able to raise $1,372,191.

Those dollars will stay right here in Eastern Carolina to benefit sick and injured children at the James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Thank you for your help and we can’t wait to make more miracles happen next year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Lilly (57), John Hopkins, Jr. (36), Sylvester Wiggins, Jr. (33), Byron Edwards (56), Nikki...
Several arrests made during drug investigation
One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting
Francisca Pastrano
POLICE: Woman gets $7 million bond after 5 kilos of fentanyl seized
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route
ECU baseball edges Virginia 4-2 in NCAA Regional Tournament
ECU baseball holds off Virginia to reach regional tournament championship round

Latest News

Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route