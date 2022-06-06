Over $1,372,000 raised during 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another year of miracle-making here in Eastern Carolina thanks to your generosity!

During 8 hours of fundraising for our 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, we were able to raise $1,372,191.

Those dollars will stay right here in Eastern Carolina to benefit sick and injured children at the James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Thank you for your help and we can’t wait to make more miracles happen next year.

