Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Flora Perez Villagran

LA GRANGE (WITN) — When it comes to her family, Flora Perez Villagran describes her family as loving, fun and close.

“Since the youngest is three, there is a lot of chaos with the younger one”, said Villagran. “It’s been a lot of nights in the hospital, a lot of nights away from my family and it’s been hard being away from them. "

It wasn’t her choice to be away from her family, but an unexpected diagnosis forced her too.

“It was June 28th. I got up and went completely to the ground because my legs didn’t have any strength or sensation”, said Villagran.

Worried, her family drove her to the hospital where doctors would learn she suffered from something called Ewing Sarcoma. It’s a cancerous tumor that was a mass blocking circulation to her legs and had fractured a bone in her spine

“The next day they had to do a surgery that lasted 7 hours and it was a dangerous surgery, they told me there was a possibility I wouldn’t be able to walk again,” said Villagran.

“Scary! Muy muy mucho miedo”, said Flora’s mother when I asked her how she felt about her daughter needing surgery.

But surprisingly, Flora was not scared of the surgery, saying she was ready for whatever she would have to face after it was over

" I was like let’s just get the surgery done and see how things are after,” said Flora.

Things after the surgery turned out to be great. Much of the tumor was removed and she was able to learn how to walk again.

She says none of this would have happened if it wasn’t for her family’s support, and the help of James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Specially, an ultrasound machine that was purchased by Children’s Miracle Network was able to place a peripherally inserted central catheter, or better known as a PICC line in Flora. Because of this, she was able to begin her treatment.

She still must undergo more chemo to remove the remainder of the tumor, but she says she’s thankful the hospital was able to treat her and comfort her family during this hard time.

