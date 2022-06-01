Children’s Miracle Network: Donations help renovate Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re continuing our Week of Miracles here at WITN as we approach the 37th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

All week we’ve been sharing not only the stories of children who have overcome the odds at the Maynard Children’s Hospital but also how your donations have grown what the hospital offers.

One of those features was renovations to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit that include an interactive wall for the children being treated to enjoy.

We’re told that the weather on the wall mimics what is happening at Atlantic Beach.

Chelse Cudmore, PICU child life specialist

“If it’s raining down at the beach, it’s raining on here. There’s volume where you can listen to the waves. It’s a tranquil place that our patients, families, and staff members can kind of come and take a deep breath and release some of the stress they feel in the I-C-U,” said Chelse Cudmore, PICU child life specialist.

Dr. Matthew Ledoux, the hospital’s pediatrician chief, said that the millions of dollars in upgrades included work on the patients’ rooms so that families don’t have to leave their children.

“We have dedicated showers and bathroom space for the families which we didn’t have before. And, we also have dedicated couches for the families which are in each room,” said Ledoux.

Your donations have also funded lifesaving equipment like the X-Men machine.

“Children’s Miracle Network has provided us with this and it acts as a heart-lung bypass machine for our critically ill sick patients. When we put them on this machine, we’ve exhausted all other measures so when we put them on this it allows their bodies to rest and heal,” said Jessica Garris, PICU Assistant Nurse Manager.

