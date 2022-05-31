Children’s Miracle Network: Children’s Transport units provide a smoother ride for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital has a dedicated Children’s Hospital Transport team, that uses a specialized Ambulance funded by the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Children’s Transport team serves the eastern region of North Carolina.

This team provides highly specialized care while transporting a child from the region back to Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The transport team serves 29 counties from the Virginia border to Wilmington.

Children’s transport manager Elaine Cudnik explained the unique features of these ambulances for saving the lives of neonatal and premature infants and pediatric-aged children.

“Just this year we’ve integrated three ventilators to our transport team. These isolettes also are new to our team. Neonates particularly our premature neonates have difficulty with regulating their temperatures. So in an environment like this, we can essentially provide them with thermoregulation,” said Cudnik.

Cudnik explained the new ventilators work with or without a breathing tube.

The ambulance also includes diagrams of different animals and shapes to appeal more to children’s senses.

Children’s Transport care providers have at least two to three years of critical care experience specifically in pediatric and neonatal care.

In addition to neonatal care providers, the children’s transport team has also added respiratory therapists to provide ventilation support for critically ill infants and children.

“We’ve done our best to make this a kid-friendly transport. We’ve got diagrams on the ceiling on the walls just kid-friendly pictures. Our team is highly specialized. Their transporting patients far and wide. If there’s a shark bite at the beach, this is the team that’s going to go and get them. The providers in the community are doing their best to provide immediate and emergent care, and then this team is coming in to provide that advanced level of care and get the child to the place they need to be cared for,” said Cudnik

You can help make sure equipment and resources are available for kids by tuning in and making a pledge during the telethon this Saturday night and Sunday. More information on how to do so can be found here.

