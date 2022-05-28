Dedication of the “Birth of Funk”

Advertisement

Birth of Funk Dedication(1901 Building Group)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - 1901 Building Group is dedicating the first historic marker to Birth of Funk Music in historic downtown Kinston.

Join the 1901 Building Group as they partner with The North Carolina Arts Council, The North Carolina Museum of History, and The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Performing Artists as they celebrate funk music.

The event will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at 129 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC.

The dedication will take place at 4:00pm with a “Fancy Chitlin’ Circuit” - Dessert Reception from 5-7pm, hosted by Artsy Choci.

