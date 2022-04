ECU softball falls to Houston 5-0, former head coach Oliver returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball got down early and fell to Houston 5-0 on Friday to open their weekend series. Former coach Courtney Oliver returned to campus with Houston. She is now an assistant coach there.

Kati Brown hit a 2-run homer in the second inning and it held up. The two teams will face off on Saturday and Sunday.

