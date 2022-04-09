Advertisement

ECU baseball holds off late rally to top Wichita State, Giles throws gem

ECU 6, Wichita State 5
ECU baseball wins over Wichita State
ECU baseball wins over Wichita State(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ECU baseball edges Wichita State in series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball built up a 6-2 and held on at the end to take a 6-5 series opening win over Wichita State 6-5.

Pirates used a big 3-run second inning to jump out to the lead manufacturing runs driven in by Jacob Starling and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

Ryder Giles pitched an absolute gem. He went 7 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 8 strike outs. It’s the longest start by a Pirates starter this season. He got the win and is 3-0. His E.R.A. is currently .36.

Alec Makarewicz drove in what turned out to be an important run in the 5th with an RBI double to right.

Jenkins-Cowart would homer in the 8th to put the Pirates up 6-2.

ECU surrendered 3 runs in the 9th. Trey Yasavage came in, and with two runners in scoring position, got the final out with a strike out.

The Pirates improve to 17-14 overall and 3-1 in conference.

The two meet on Saturday at 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
These steps were the only thing left of the Nixon family home.
NWS says straight-line winds blew over mobile home in Bertie County
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV

Latest News

ECU softball falls to Houston 5-0, former head coach Oliver returns
ECU softball blanked by Houston
ECU football spring game is Saturday
ECU football way ahead of recent years this spring, ready to put on a show at the spring game on Saturday
ECU softball falls to Houston 5-0, former head coach Oliver returns
ECU softball falls to Houston 5-0, former head coach Oliver returns
ECU baseball edges Wichita State in series opener