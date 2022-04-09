ECU baseball holds off late rally to top Wichita State, Giles throws gem

ECU baseball edges Wichita State in series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball built up a 6-2 and held on at the end to take a 6-5 series opening win over Wichita State 6-5.

Pirates used a big 3-run second inning to jump out to the lead manufacturing runs driven in by Jacob Starling and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

Ryder Giles pitched an absolute gem. He went 7 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 8 strike outs. It’s the longest start by a Pirates starter this season. He got the win and is 3-0. His E.R.A. is currently .36.

Alec Makarewicz drove in what turned out to be an important run in the 5th with an RBI double to right.

Jenkins-Cowart would homer in the 8th to put the Pirates up 6-2.

ECU surrendered 3 runs in the 9th. Trey Yasavage came in, and with two runners in scoring position, got the final out with a strike out.

The Pirates improve to 17-14 overall and 3-1 in conference.

The two meet on Saturday at 4 PM.

