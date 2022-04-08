Former ECU golfer Varner III is in the top five at The Masters
HV3 shoots 1 under par, 71 for second straight round
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III is in the hunt at the Masters after completing 36 holes. Varner shot a one under par, 71 for the second straight day. His debut at the Augusta National tournament has been strong. He nearly made a hole-in-one on 16 this afternoon.
At the time of this post Harold was tied for fourth place with former world #1 ranked golfer Dustin Johnson. There are still many on the course and his place on the leaderboard could still move up or down. We will update when round two is completed.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.