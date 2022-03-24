Lt. governor says he paid for wife’s abortion before they were married

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lt. Governor Mark Robinson went public today for the first time speaking about paying for an abortion back in 1989.

Yesterday, a ten-year-old Facebook post resurfaced where Robinson said he paid for the abortion.

In a video posted to the lieutenant governor’s official Facebook page, Robinson is seen speaking with his wife, Yolonda, sitting beside him.

“Over 33 years ago, before we were married and before we had kids, we had an abortion,” said Robinson. “It was the hardest moment we’ve ever made, and sadly we made the wrong one.”

When Robinson ran for lieutenant governor, he made abortion a big part of his campaign, but he never publicly mentioned the 1989 abortion.

“We know what it’s like to be in that situation and we know the pain that an abortion causes,” he said.

The Robinsons were married in 1990 and have two children. Yolanda Robinson did not speak during the video which was a little over a minute long.

The lieutenant governor added that because of the abortion, “and our spiritual journey”, that they are so adamantly pro-life.

“We felt the need to talk to you directly because this decision transcends politics,” said the lieutenant governor. “Our hope is by telling our story that it may change the lives of others.”

Robinson is the state’s highest-ranking Republican in executive office and is expected to run for governor in 2024.

