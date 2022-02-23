Advertisement

Ruling coming on replacement of state redistricting maps

NC redistricting
NC redistricting(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina judges are quickly deciding whether the latest boundary lines for congressional and legislative districts from the General Assembly comply with a recent ruling that declared previous maps were illegal partisan gerrymanders.

A panel of three trial judges has been ordered to approve new redistricting plans that the legislature voted for last week or adopt different lines by midday Wednesday.

Candidate filing will resume Thursday under the new boundaries for the May 17 primary unless there’s an appeal that delays things. Republican legislators redrew maps when the state Supreme Court ruled lines they enacted in November violated the state constitution.

