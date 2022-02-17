Farmville Corporate Park getting $300,000 grant to provide sewer infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County industrial park will receive $300,000 as part of ten grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Gov. Cooper announced Thursday that the ten grants totaling $2,119,529 are going to local governments in the state. In partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the $300,000 Pitt County grant will provide infrastructure to Farmville Corporate Park.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce says Pitt County will use the funds to provide sewer infrastructure for the 20-acre site, with an additional 150 acres ready for development, while EDA funds will be used for water and industrial access.

The department says Wayne County is also receiving funds, in the form of a $200,000 grant to support the reuse of a $152,000 square foot building in Goldsboro. The building will be occupied by Mount Olive Pickle Company. The company will create 167 jobs and invest more than $35 million in the project, with 24 jobs and an investment of $21,362,520 tied to the grant.

