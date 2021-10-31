Greenville Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating a crash that killed a college student Friday night.

Officers came to NE Greenville Blvd (US-264A) in the area of the service road near the “Horizon Apartments,” on Oct. 29 at 11:50 p.m. where police said Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, of Chapel Hill was hit by a car and killed. Acierno was a student at UNC Chapel Hill, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Nicholas Ramkissoon, 22, of Washington, was traveling north on NE Greenville Blvd (US-264A) when a group of pedestrians, including Acierno, was crossing the street to get to the apartments and Acierno was hit.

Acierno was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

