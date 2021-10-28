VIDEO: Nanny cam alerts parents to possible abuse, woman charged by New Bern police

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A nanny has been charged with child abuse after the toddler’s parents discovered on their nanny cam that the woman appeared to be force-feeding the two-year-old.

Lauren Rowe was arrested late last night by New Bern police on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse.

Max and Laura Oglesby told WITN they were at work Tuesday evening in Washington and during a break, they turned on their nanny cam to check on their son, Declan.

On the video, you can see Rowe putting and holding food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, Rowe is seen restraining the child’s right arm.

Max Oglesby said they immediately headed home and contacted his mother to relieve the nanny. The parents said they found bruises on their son.

The couple yesterday took the video to New Bern police who ended up charging Rowe.

The Oglesby’s yesterday also posted part of the video on social media hoping to draw attention to what happened and to warn others not to hire the woman. “We are heartbroken for our son and furious that this happened,” Max Oglesby wrote.

The Facebook post so far has 1,600 comments and more than 4,200 shares.

Rowe was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond. Her next court date is November 8th.

