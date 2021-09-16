Study finds North Carolina drivers could save nearly $70,000 by switching to electric cars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - MRO Electric says a study the company conducted found North Carolina drivers could save $69,642 in their lifetime by switching to electric cars.

The study comes as Democrats share proposals for $273 billion in tax breaks for renewable energy and “clean” electricity, including $42 billion for electric vehicles.

MRO Electric says during its study, they “determined the average lifetime miles driven in each state and calculated the lifetime cost of gas and electric vehicles using the cost per gallon of gas and cost of an eGallon in August.” An eGallon is a measurement describing the cost to drive a comparable electric car the same distance you would travel on one gallon of gas.

MRO Electric conducts study showing how much money drivers could potentially save by switching to electric cars. (MRO Electric)

The study found drivers in Wyoming would save the most at $111,167 over 62 years, and Hawaii drivers would save the least at $13,624 over 65 years.

Drivers in the northeast were found to save the least by switching from gas to electric cars, but MRO electric says, “no matter where you live, switching to an electric vehicle saves money.”

To learn more about the study and to see a saving breakdown by state, visit the MRO electric website.

