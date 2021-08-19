Advertisement

Onslow County sees highest COVID-19 numbers since start of pandemic

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials say they are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases to date this week.

Health Director Kristen Richmond Hoover said in the past week they have had six deaths and 1,404 new cases.

“This is the most intensive number of new cases for the entire pandemic,” said Hoover.

On Tuesday, the county set a new record of 360 new cases for one day.

Onslow Memorial Hospital said the surge caused by the Delta variant has all COVID-19 patients in ICU on ventilators. Hospital CEO Dr. Penney Burlinghame Deal said they are currently holding six COVID-19 patients in their emergency department.

The county said 90% of the patients with the virus are unvaccinated, while 99% of the deaths have occurred in unvaccinated patients.

Deal said UNC Health System modeling predicts another virus peak happening in late September.

