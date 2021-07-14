UPDATE: Man arrested, faces charges in Kinston fatal shooting investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Wednesday, Karl Shackleford Jr., 28, was arrested in Fayetteville by members of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, alongside the Kinston and Fayetteville Police Departments.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 10:37 pm, Kinston Police Officers responded to a call of a person who was... Posted by Kinston Police Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Shackleford, Jr. faces charges in the murder of Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston. Police say Plymouth was shot and killed in the front yard of a home on Harding Avenue Monday.

Officials say Shackleford, Jr. was taken to the Lenoir County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.