WITN Sports Spotlight: Zamareya Jones

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on North Pitt freshman basketball standout Zamareya Jones!

Eastern North Carolina is known for developing big time basketball talent, and that’s no different at nearby North Pitt High School, where the girls basketball team is winning at a rate similar to when the Panthers won the state title back in 2016.

The main reason behind their resurgence is a blossoming, young baller named Zamareya Jones.

Jones can flat out ball.

“‘Z’ has a motor that doesn’t quit,” head coach William Knight said via Zoom on Monday.

The best part? The North Pitt star is only a freshman.

“I love everything about [basketball],” said Jones on that same Zoom call with WITN Sports. “Everything excites me. Defense. Offense. Helping my teammates get better.”

She goes by the letter ‘Z’ and her popularity, is like a 360 lay-in.

“I just practice doing [the 360], and it was just an opportunity, so I took it,” Jones said about her dazzling play in last Friday’s win over SW Edgecombe.

‘Z’ is constantly making headway on the hardwood. She is averaging more than 20 points, nearly six dimes and more than two steals per game.

“She is a beast when it comes to playing defense,” said Knight. “I never had a player that puts a smile on her face when it’s time to play defense.”

“Defense is everything,” added Jones. “Once you lock in on defense, offense comes.”

Jones takes pride that hustle.

She also takes pride in her high basketball I.Q.

“I have to love her,” added Knight. “She shows up everyday. She comes to go to work.”

‘Z’ already has four D-I offers and more prestigious women’s basketball programs are constantly reaching out.

All this attention can be traced back to her older sister, Ta’Shada Joseph.

“I play for my little sisters,” said Joseph back in 2016 when she was featured as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week. “They look up to me.”

Joseph won a state title with the Panthers back and 2016, something she constantly reminds her younger sister.

“Oh, she pushes me a lot,” said Jones about her relationship with her older sister. “She picks on me every day. ‘I’ve got this many rings. I do this. I do this.’ So, I’m just working to get more than her.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

