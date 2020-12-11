DMV relocation to Rocky Mount nearly complete

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup told a legislative committee on Thursday that the final office shifts will be completed by Dec. 19.

The move-ins began in July with almost 500 positions being relocated. The move is the result of a 2018 law.

The Rocky Mount headquarters won’t provide in-person services to the public. Jessup says the state is trying to address a high vacancy rate with headquarters jobs. It’s likely that many workers didn’t want to make the move.

