State DMV relocation to Rocky Mount nearly complete
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup told a legislative committee on Thursday that the final office shifts will be completed by Dec. 19.

The move-ins began in July with almost 500 positions being relocated. The move is the result of a 2018 law.

The Rocky Mount headquarters won’t provide in-person services to the public. Jessup says the state is trying to address a high vacancy rate with headquarters jobs. It’s likely that many workers didn’t want to make the move.

