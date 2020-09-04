Vidant Health investigating after patient falls from window

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says that an investigation is underway after a patient fell from a window at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

In a statement to WITN, the system says that around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a patient at the hospital fell from their room window.

Officials say that a thorough review of the incident is underway and that they will report to the proper agencies.

We asked the system to confirm if the fall was deadly, but we were referred the below statement:

“On September 4, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and have been in close communication with the family. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and our team members. Currently, we are completing a thorough review of this tragic incident and will report to proper agencies. Out of respect for the family, no additional information will be provided at this time.”

