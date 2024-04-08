At the moment, the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) are not considered contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +15000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Wolfpack are set to play at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET. NC State comes into this game as a 10.5-point favorite. The point total comes in at 146.5.

NC State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

NC State Team Stats

NC State is outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.0 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and gives up 59.0 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for NC State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

NC State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 NC State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best NC State Players

DJ Burns Jr. leads the Wolfpack scoring 16.0 points per game.

Michael O'Connell leads NC State with 7.0 assists a game and Mohamed Diarra paces the squad with 14.0 rebounds per matchup.

O'Connell makes 4.0 threes per game to lead the Wolfpack.

Ben Middlebrooks leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Diarra collects 3.0 blocks an outing to pace NC State.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.