The Duke Blue Devils (2-0) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +6000 on the moneyline, the 19th-best odds of all college basketball squads.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Duke play in person!

The Blue Devils visit the Columbia Lions, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Blue Devils NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Team Stats

This year, Duke is posting 85.5 points per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 47.5 points per contest (58th-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on Duke? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Duke Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Duke has two wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.