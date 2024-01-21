Elon vs. Hofstra January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 8, 2024
Sunday's CAA schedule includes the Hofstra Pride (7-6) playing the Elon Phoenix (4-11) at 2:00 PM ET.
Elon vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Elon Players to Watch
- Maraja Pass: 10.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Iycez Adams: 9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Ajia James: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maya Johnson: 3.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Brooke Anya: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zyheima Swint: 9.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emma Von Essen: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ally Knights: 4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sorelle Ineza: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
