Sunday's ACC slate includes the NC State Wolfpack (14-1) meeting the Duke Blue Devils (10-5) at 12:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. NC State Game Information

Duke Players to Watch

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Taina Mair: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kennedy Brown: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

Saniya Rivers: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Aziaha James: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Zoe Brooks: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Hayes: 11.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

