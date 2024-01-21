Duke vs. NC State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the NC State Wolfpack (14-1) meeting the Duke Blue Devils (10-5) at 12:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taina Mair: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kennedy Brown: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
- Saniya Rivers: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aziaha James: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Zoe Brooks: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Hayes: 11.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
