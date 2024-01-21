Sunday's A-10 slate includes the Davidson Wildcats (12-2) versus the Duquesne Dukes (7-7), at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Davidson vs. Duquesne Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK Charlise Dunn: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Issy Morgan: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mallorie Haines: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 12.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tess Myers: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Naelle: 11.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ayanna Townsend: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

