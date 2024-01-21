Sunday's CAA slate includes the Campbell Camels (7-6) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gemma Nunez: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Audrey Fuller: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Shamarla King: 7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

