Campbell vs. Stony Brook January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's CAA slate includes the Campbell Camels (7-6) against the Stony Brook Seawolves (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Audrey Fuller: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Khari Clark: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gigi Gonzalez: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shamarla King: 7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zaida Gonzalez: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
