Saturday's CAA schedule includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 34th 82.6 Points Scored 79.1 78th 236th 73.4 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd 259th 34.7 Rebounds 39.5 61st 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th 65th 8.8 3pt Made 10.1 16th 275th 12.2 Assists 14.5 118th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

