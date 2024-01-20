Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Samford Bulldogs (8-7) meeting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4) at 3:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro vs. Samford Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Jayde Gamble: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ayanna Khalfani: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Khalis Cain: 6.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.9 BLK Carly Heidger: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

