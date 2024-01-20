Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Stetson Hatters (7-9) playing the Queens (NC) Royals (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Queens (NC) vs. Stetson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Queens (NC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 7.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamya McNeal: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Peete: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.